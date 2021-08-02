Special Weather Statement issued August 2 at 6:43PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 641 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

American Falls Reservoir, moving southeast at 20 to 25 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 to 45 mph and small hail will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, American Falls Reservoir,

Chubbuck, Aberdeen, Firth, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge, Rose, Fort Hall

Eagle Lodge, Fort Hall Lincoln Creek Lodge, Fort Hall Townsite, Fort

Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, Pocatello Airport, Fort Hall Putnam Lodge,

Trail Creek Campground and Wapello.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways. Expect ponding of water in parking lots. Make sure drains

are free of debris. Driving will be difficult due to low visibility

in heavy rain.