Special Weather Statement issued August 2 at 7:26PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 726 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Portneuf Gap, or 8 miles southeast of Pocatello, moving southeast at

25 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Pocatello, McCammon, Blackfoot Reservoir, Chesterfield Reservoir,

southern Lake Walcott, Chubbuck, Inkom, Arimo, Rockland, Fort Hall

Bannock Creek Lodge, Fort Hall Putnam Lodge, Cold Water Rest Area,

Fort Hall Bannock Peak, Portneuf Gap, Fort Hall Mount Putnam,

Chesterfield, Fort Hall Townsite, Pocatello Airport, Trail Creek

Campground and Massacre Rocks.

Moderate to heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and

may lead to localized ponding or flooding. Do not drive your vehicle

through flooded roadways. Use caution when driving due to low

visibilities.