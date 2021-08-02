Special Weather Statement issued August 2 at 7:35PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 734 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms

over Iona, or 7 miles east of Idaho Falls, moving southeast at 5 mph.

Winds in excess of 30 to 40 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Rigby, Ririe Reservoir, Lorenzo, Goshen, Ammon,

Shelley, Iona, Sugar City, Ucon, Teton, Ririe, Firth, Archer, Bone,

Basalt, Green Canyon Hot Springs, Newdale and Thornton.

Moderate to heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and

may lead to localized ponding or flooding. Do not drive your vehicle

through flooded roadways.