Red Flag Warning issued August 4 at 1:55PM MDT until August 5 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from noon

to 10 PM MDT Thursday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River

Mountains/Salmon NF.

* IMPACTS…Scattered thunderstorms may produce new fire starts.

Also, gusty and erratic winds will likely cause existing fires

to spread. Initial thunderstorms in the afternoon will start

more dry but by the evening will transition into more wet

thunderstorms. Moderate to heavy rain is possible Thursday

evening into Friday morning. Localized flooding will be

possible.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph are possible near

thunderstorms.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.