Red Flag Warning issued August 4 at 2:34PM MDT until August 6 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Boise ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from noon Thursday to midnight MDT

Thursday night.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered thunderstorms expected for the across

the area for Thursday afternoon and evening. Storms could

produce brief periods of heavy rain, abundant lightning, and

gusty and erratic winds.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Thunderstorms may produce outflow winds of 40 to

50 mph.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will occur shortly.