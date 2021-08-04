Red Flag Warning issued August 4 at 2:34PM MDT until August 6 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Boise ID
The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from noon Thursday to midnight MDT
Thursday night.
* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered thunderstorms expected for the across
the area for Thursday afternoon and evening. Storms could
produce brief periods of heavy rain, abundant lightning, and
gusty and erratic winds.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Thunderstorms may produce outflow winds of 40 to
50 mph.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will occur shortly.
