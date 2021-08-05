Red Flag Warning issued August 5 at 12:58PM MDT until August 5 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River
Mountains/Salmon NF.
* IMPACTS…Scattered thunderstorms may produce new fire starts.
Also, gusty and erratic winds will likely cause existing fires
to spread. Initial thunderstorms in the afternoon will start
more dry but by the evening will transition into more wet
thunderstorms. Moderate to heavy rain is possible later Thursday
evening into Friday morning. Localized flooding will be
possible.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph are possible near
thunderstorms.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.