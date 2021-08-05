Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 5 at 6:38PM MDT until August 5 at 7:15PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Custer County in central Idaho…

Southwestern Jefferson County in southeastern Idaho…

North central Bannock County in southeastern Idaho…

Butte County in southeastern Idaho…

Northwestern Bonneville County in southeastern Idaho…

Southwestern Clark County in southeastern Idaho…

Bingham County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 715 PM MDT.

* At 637 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Darlington to near Southeast Inl to Fort Hall

Putnam Lodge, moving northeast at 30 MPH.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts. Multiple wind gusts of 55 to 65 MPH

have been recorded along this line.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Idaho Falls, Blackfoot, Arco, Terreton, Goshen, Ammon, Shelley,

Firth, Mud Lake, Atomic City, Rose, Darlington, Southeast Inl,

Southwest Inl, Pingree, Fort Hall Putnam Lodge, Fort Hall Buffalo

Lodge, Fort Hall Eagle Lodge, Fort Hall Lincoln Creek Lodge and

Central Inl.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.