Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 5 at 6:56PM MDT until August 5 at 7:15PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 653 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 7 miles northeast of Darlington to near Southeast
Idaho National Laboratory to 6 miles southeast of Fort Hall Lincoln
Creek Lodge, moving northeast at 40 MPH.
HAZARD…55 to 65 MPH wind gusts. Multiple wind gusts of 55 to 65
MPH have been recorded from Arco across the Idaho National
Laboratory.
SOURCE…Surface weather stations.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Idaho Falls, Blackfoot, Terreton, Goshen, Ammon, Shelley, Firth, Mud
Lake, Atomic City, Rose, Southeast Inl, Southwest Inl, Fort Hall
Lincoln Creek Lodge, Central Inl, Taber, Northwest Inl, Moreland,
Bone, Groveland and Basalt.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
If you observe wind damage, please report your observations to the
National Weather Service in Pocatello via phone at 208-233-0834, or
via social media.