Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 5 at 6:56PM MDT until August 5 at 7:15PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 653 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 7 miles northeast of Darlington to near Southeast

Idaho National Laboratory to 6 miles southeast of Fort Hall Lincoln

Creek Lodge, moving northeast at 40 MPH.

HAZARD…55 to 65 MPH wind gusts. Multiple wind gusts of 55 to 65

MPH have been recorded from Arco across the Idaho National

Laboratory.

SOURCE…Surface weather stations.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Idaho Falls, Blackfoot, Terreton, Goshen, Ammon, Shelley, Firth, Mud

Lake, Atomic City, Rose, Southeast Inl, Southwest Inl, Fort Hall

Lincoln Creek Lodge, Central Inl, Taber, Northwest Inl, Moreland,

Bone, Groveland and Basalt.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

If you observe wind damage, please report your observations to the

National Weather Service in Pocatello via phone at 208-233-0834, or

via social media.