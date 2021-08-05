Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 10:47PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

At 1047 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Togwotee Pass, or 22 miles east of Moran Junction, moving east at 35

mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Pinnacle Buttes around 1055 PM MDT.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.