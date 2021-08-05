Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 4:29PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 429 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Sunbeam, or 12 miles northeast of Stanley, moving northeast at 40

mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Sunbeam, Bayhorse Lake and Bonanza.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.