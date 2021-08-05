Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 5:38PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 536 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 19 miles southeast of Carey to 20 miles north

of Minidoka to 15 miles northeast of Lake Walcott. Movement was

northeast at 35 MPH.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 40 to 50 MPH, pea size hail, and frequent

lightning.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Craters Of The Moon, Laidlaw Corrals Airport, Big Southern Butte,

Bear Trap Airport, Pilar Butte and Coxs Well Airport.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.