Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 5:57PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 555 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Dubois, moving northeast at 40 MPH.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 55 MPH and pea size hail. A wind gust to
55 MPH was measured with this storm near Monteview.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Dubois, Idmon, Spencer, Kilgore, Small, Sheridan Reservoir and
Humphrey.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
