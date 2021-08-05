Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 5:57PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 555 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Dubois, moving northeast at 40 MPH.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 55 MPH and pea size hail. A wind gust to

55 MPH was measured with this storm near Monteview.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Dubois, Idmon, Spencer, Kilgore, Small, Sheridan Reservoir and

Humphrey.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.