Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 6:01PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 600 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

American Falls Reservoir, moving northeast at 35 MPH.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 MPH and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Pocatello, American Falls, American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck,

Aberdeen, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge, Fort Hall Eagle Lodge, Fort Hall

Townsite, Springfield, Rockford, Moreland, Fort Hall Mount Putnam,

Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, Pingree, Pocatello Airport, Fort Hall

Putnam Lodge and Sterling.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.