Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 6:01PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 600 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
American Falls Reservoir, moving northeast at 35 MPH.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 MPH and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Pocatello, American Falls, American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck,
Aberdeen, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge, Fort Hall Eagle Lodge, Fort Hall
Townsite, Springfield, Rockford, Moreland, Fort Hall Mount Putnam,
Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, Pingree, Pocatello Airport, Fort Hall
Putnam Lodge and Sterling.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
