Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 7:13PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 711 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 21 miles northeast of Darlington to near
Northwest Idaho National Laboratory to 9 miles west of Roberts.
Movement was northeast at 40 MPH.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 MPH, pea size hail, and frequent
lightning. This line of storms has a history of producing
damaging winds in excess of 60 MPH.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Dubois, Terreton, Roberts, Mud Lake, Hamer, Egin, Northwest Inl,
Monteview, Plano, Small, Sage Junction, Kettle Butte, Edie School,
Lone Pine and southern Saint Anthony Sand Dunes.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
