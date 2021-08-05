Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 7:13PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 711 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 21 miles northeast of Darlington to near

Northwest Idaho National Laboratory to 9 miles west of Roberts.

Movement was northeast at 40 MPH.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 MPH, pea size hail, and frequent

lightning. This line of storms has a history of producing

damaging winds in excess of 60 MPH.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Dubois, Terreton, Roberts, Mud Lake, Hamer, Egin, Northwest Inl,

Monteview, Plano, Small, Sage Junction, Kettle Butte, Edie School,

Lone Pine and southern Saint Anthony Sand Dunes.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.