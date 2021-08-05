Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 8:47PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 845 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking showers with strong

outflow winds near Northwest Idaho National Laboratory, or 21 miles

west of Terreton, moving northeast at 40 MPH.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 MPH. A measured wind gust to 57 MPH was

recorded in Howe.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Northwest Inl and Monteview.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.