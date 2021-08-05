Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 9:12PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

Alerts

At 911 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 28

miles west of North Fork, or 37 miles northwest of Salmon, moving

northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Lemhi,

southeastern Idaho and southwestern Ravalli Counties.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.