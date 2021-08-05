Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 9:12PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT
At 911 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 28
miles west of North Fork, or 37 miles northwest of Salmon, moving
northeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Lemhi,
southeastern Idaho and southwestern Ravalli Counties.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
