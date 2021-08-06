Red Flag Warning issued August 6 at 12:00AM MDT until August 6 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Boise ID
The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect until 9 AM MDT Friday.
* THUNDERSTORMS…Isolated to scattered thunderstorms expected
for the across the area into Friday morning. Storms could
produce abundant lightning, and gusty and erratic winds.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Thunderstorms may produce outflow winds of 40 to
50 mph.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will occur shortly.
