Red Flag Warning issued August 6 at 12:00AM MDT until August 6 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Boise ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect until 9 AM MDT Friday.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Isolated to scattered thunderstorms expected

for the across the area into Friday morning. Storms could

produce abundant lightning, and gusty and erratic winds.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Thunderstorms may produce outflow winds of 40 to

50 mph.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will occur shortly.