Special Weather Statement issued August 6 at 10:16AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 1016 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 6 miles west of Stanley to 15 miles southeast

of Atlanta. Movement was northwest at 135 mph.

HAZARD…Pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include…

Galena Lodge, Redfish Lake, Galena Summit and Smiley Creek Airport.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.