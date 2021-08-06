Special Weather Statement issued August 6 at 11:27AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 1127 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7
miles north of Ketchum, moving southeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Hailey, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena Lodge, Galena Summit, Livingston
Mill, Copper Basin Airport and Twin Bridges Airport.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
