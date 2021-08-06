Special Weather Statement issued August 6 at 1:13AM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

Alerts

At 112 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Gibbonsville, or 32 miles north of Salmon, moving north at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Gibbonsville, Sula and Lost Trail Pass.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.