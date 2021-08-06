Special Weather Statement issued August 6 at 12:24PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 1223 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15
miles east of Sun Valley, moving southeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Hailey, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Grouse, Little Wood Reservoir, Bellevue,
Herd Lake, Garfield Ranger Station, Copper Basin Airport and Twin
Bridges Airport.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
