Special Weather Statement issued August 6 at 12:24PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 1223 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15

miles east of Sun Valley, moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Hailey, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Grouse, Little Wood Reservoir, Bellevue,

Herd Lake, Garfield Ranger Station, Copper Basin Airport and Twin

Bridges Airport.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.