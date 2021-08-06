Special Weather Statement issued August 6 at 2:43PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
At 243 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Alpine, moving east at 45 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Hoback.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
