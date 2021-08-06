Special Weather Statement issued August 6 at 3:17PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
At 317 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10
miles south of Hoback, or 15 miles east of Alpine, moving east at 40
mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Bondurant.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Comments