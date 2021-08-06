Special Weather Statement issued August 6 at 3:57PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

At 357 PM MDT, local law enforcement reported a strong thunderstorm

near Corral Creek Guard Station, or 10 miles east of Afton, moving

east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Law enforcement.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Corral Creek Guard Station, Mount Coffin and Wyoming Peak around

405 PM MDT.

Lander Peak around 415 PM MDT.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.