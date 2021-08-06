Special Weather Statement issued August 6 at 5:32PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

Alerts

At 531 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 8 miles southeast of Gibbonsville to Salmon.

Movement was south at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Salmon, Carmen, Williams Lake and Baker.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.