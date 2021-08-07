Red Flag Warning issued August 7 at 2:05PM MDT until August 9 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from noon Sunday to 8 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Strong Gusty Winds…and Wind Shift
with a Cold Front will create erratic fire behavior and new
fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zone….289.
In Southwest WY Fire Zones…277…279.
In West Central WY Fire Zone….278.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.
* COLD FRONT: The cold front will move through zones 277/278 Monday
afternoon, turning winds more west-northwest. The front will move
through zones 279/289 late Monday afternoon into the evening.
* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph during the
afternoon and early evening hours.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 11 percent.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
