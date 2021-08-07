Wind Advisory issued August 7 at 1:10PM MDT until August 8 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 40-50 mph expected.

Stronger winds possible with thunderstorms.

* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,

Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and

Salmon.

* WHEN…From noon to 9 PM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.