Red Flag Warning issued August 8 at 1:45PM MDT until August 9 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Strong Gusty Winds…and Wind Shift

with a Cold Front will create erratic fire behavior and new

fire starts.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Central WY Fire Zone….289.

In Southwest WY Fire Zones…277…279.

In West Central WY Fire Zone….278.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.

In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.

In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.

* COLD FRONT: The cold front will move through zones 277/278

Monday afternoon, turning winds more west-northwest. The front

will move through zones 279/289 late Monday afternoon into the

evening.

* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY: 11 to 15 percent.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.