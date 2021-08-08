Red Flag Warning issued August 8 at 1:45PM MDT until August 9 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…and Strong Gusty Winds will create
erratic fire behavior and new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zone….The southern half of 288.
In West Central WY Fire Zones…The southern portions of
414…416.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont.
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.
* WIND: West 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 16 percent in zone 416; 14 to 18 percent in
zone 414; 12 to 16 percent in zone 288.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Comments