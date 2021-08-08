Red Flag Warning issued August 8 at 9:22PM MDT until August 9 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

Wind speeds decrease overnight into Monday morning, but

relative humidity recovery will be poor tonight.

* IMPACTS: Low relative humidity and strong gusty wind will

create erratic fire behavior and cause wildfires to rapidly

spread.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Central WY Fire Zone….289.

In Southwest WY Fire Zones…277…279.

In West Central WY Fire Zone….278.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.

In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.

In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.

* COLD FRONT: The cold front will move through zones 277 and 278

Monday afternoon, turning winds more west-northwest. The front

will move through zones 279 and 289 late Monday afternoon into

the evening.

* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY: 11 to 15 percent.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.