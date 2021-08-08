Red Flag Warning issued August 8 at 9:22PM MDT until August 9 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Riverton has posted a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS: Low relative humidity and strong gusty wind will create

erratic fire behavior and cause wildfires to rapidly spread.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Central WY Fire Zone…The south half of Zone 288.

In West Central WY Fire Zones…The southern portions of

both zone 414 and zone 416.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Central WY…Fremont.

In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.

* WIND: West 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY: As low as 15 percent in zone 416; 14 to 18 percent in

zone 414; 12 to 16 percent in zone 288.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.