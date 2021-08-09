Red Flag Warning issued August 9 at 1:17PM MDT until August 10 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds will create

erratic fire behavior and new fire starts.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Central WY Fire Zone….288.

In West Central WY Fire Zones…414…416.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Central WY…Fremont.

In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.

* WIND: Monday: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Tuesday: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* HUMIDITY: Monday: 12 to 16 percent over southern portions of the

zones.

Tuesday: 8 to 14 percent.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.