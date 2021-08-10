Red Flag Warning issued August 10 at 1:34AM MDT until August 10 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds will create
erratic fire behavior and new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zone….288.
In West Central WY Fire Zones…414…416.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont.
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.
* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY: 8 to 14 percent.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.