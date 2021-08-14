Special Weather Statement issued August 14 at 4:58PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 452 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm near Henrys
Lake, moving southeast at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts to 40 mph, small hail, brief moderate rain, and
occasional lightning.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds may produce rough chop and dangerous boating
conditions on Henrys lake.
This thunderstorm will be near…Henrys Lake around 520 PM MDT.
Other locations impacted by this storm include Targhee Pass and
Raynolds Pass.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
If on or near Henrys Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or
inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles
from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close
enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not
be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.
