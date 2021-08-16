Skip to Content
August 16
1:50 PM

Red Flag Warning issued August 16 at 1:50PM MDT until August 16 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Hot Temperatures…Strong Gusty
Winds…and Dry Thunderstorms with gusty and erratic outflow
winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts.

* AFFECTED AREA:
In Northwest WY…Fire Weather Zones 140 and 286.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont.
In North Central WY…Hot Springs…Park.
In Northwest WY…Yellowstone National Park.

* WIND: Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* THUNDERSTORMS: Isolated dry thunderstorms.

* HUMIDITY: 14 to 18 percent.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the lower 80s.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

National Weather Service

