Red Flag Warning issued August 16 at 1:50PM MDT until August 17 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Tuesday. the

Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Hot Temperatures… and Strong Gusty

Winds…will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Central WY…Fire Weather Zones 283 and 288.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Central WY…Fremont.

In West Central WY…Sublette.

* WIND: Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY: 11 to 20 percent.

* TEMPERATURES: Zone 283: Highs in the 90s.

Zone 288: Highs in the mid 70s to low 80s.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.