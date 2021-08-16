Red Flag Warning issued August 16 at 1:50PM MDT until August 17 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Tuesday. the
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Hot Temperatures… and Strong Gusty
Winds…will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY…Fire Weather Zones 283 and 288.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont.
In West Central WY…Sublette.
* WIND: Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY: 11 to 20 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Zone 283: Highs in the 90s.
Zone 288: Highs in the mid 70s to low 80s.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Comments