Red Flag Warning issued August 16 at 1:50PM MDT until August 17 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Tuesday. the
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Hot Temperatures…Strong Gusty
Winds…and Dry Thunderstorms with gusty and erratic outflow
winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Southwest WY Fire Zones…277…279.
In West Central WY Fire Zone….278.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.
* WIND: Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY: 12 to 16 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the middle 80s to near 90 degrees.
* THUNDERSTORMS: Isolated to scattered virga showers and dry
thunderstorms will develop over zones 277, 278 and the western
half of 279. Showers will remain possible Tuesday night.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
