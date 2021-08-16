Red Flag Warning issued August 16 at 2:24AM MDT until August 16 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM MDT

this evening.

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Hot Temperatures…Strong Gusty

Winds…and Isolated Dry Thunderstorms with gusty and erratic

outflow winds will create erratic fire behavior and possibly new

fire starts.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Northwest WY…Fire Weather Zones 140 and 286.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Central WY…Fremont.

In North Central WY…Hot Springs…Park.

In Northwest WY…Yellowstone National Park.

* WIND: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* THUNDERSTORMS: Isolated dry thunderstorms.

* HUMIDITY: As low as 14 percent.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the lower 80s.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.