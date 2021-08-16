Red Flag Warning issued August 16 at 2:24AM MDT until August 16 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM MDT
this evening.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Hot Temperatures…Strong Gusty
Winds…and Isolated Dry Thunderstorms with gusty and erratic
outflow winds will create erratic fire behavior and possibly new
fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Northwest WY…Fire Weather Zones 140 and 286.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont.
In North Central WY…Hot Springs…Park.
In Northwest WY…Yellowstone National Park.
* WIND: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* THUNDERSTORMS: Isolated dry thunderstorms.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 14 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the lower 80s.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
