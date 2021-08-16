Red Flag Warning issued August 16 at 8:47PM MDT until August 17 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Hot Temperatures…Strong Gusty

Winds…and Dry Thunderstorms with gusty and erratic outflow

winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts.

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Southwest WY Fire Zones…277…279.

In West Central WY Fire Zone….278.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Southwest WY…Sweetwater…Uinta.

In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.

* WIND: Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY: 12 to 16 percent.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 80s to near 90 degrees.

* THUNDERSTORMS: Isolated to scattered virga showers and dry

thunderstorms will develop over zones 277, 278 and the western

half of 279. Showers will remain possible Tuesday night.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.