Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 11:43PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 1140 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong winds along a line
extending from near Lake Walcott to 12 miles northeast of Malta to
12 miles northwest of Juniper. Movement was east at 35 mph.
Additional scattered showers and embedded thunderstorms were
approaching the Burley and Oakley areas.
HAZARD…Wind gusts to around 45 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Malta, Lake Walcott, Neeley, Oakley
Reservoir, Paul, Oakley, Declo, Rockland, Albion, Juniper, Cold Water
Rest Area, Elba, Almo, Acequia, Yale Rest Area, Massacre Rocks and
Stone.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If driving,
be prepared for possible sudden visibility reductions from blowing
dust.
