Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 11:43PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 1140 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong winds along a line

extending from near Lake Walcott to 12 miles northeast of Malta to

12 miles northwest of Juniper. Movement was east at 35 mph.

Additional scattered showers and embedded thunderstorms were

approaching the Burley and Oakley areas.

HAZARD…Wind gusts to around 45 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Malta, Lake Walcott, Neeley, Oakley

Reservoir, Paul, Oakley, Declo, Rockland, Albion, Juniper, Cold Water

Rest Area, Elba, Almo, Acequia, Yale Rest Area, Massacre Rocks and

Stone.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If driving,

be prepared for possible sudden visibility reductions from blowing

dust.