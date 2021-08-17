Special Weather Statement issued August 17 at 10:28PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

At 1027 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Buffalo Valley Ranch, or 7 miles southeast of Moran Junction, moving

northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Brief heavy rain, small hail and some lightning.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central

Jackson Hole and northeastern Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains

Counties, including the following locations… Hatchet Campground

and Buffalo Ranger Station.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.