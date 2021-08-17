Special Weather Statement issued August 17 at 4:13PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 413 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms near Irwin, or near Swan Valley, moving northeast at

45 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Driggs, Swan Valley, Felt, northern Palisades Reservoir, Victor,

Tetonia, Irwin, Tetonia Research Station, Green Canyon Hot Springs

and Pine Creek Pass.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.