Special Weather Statement issued August 17 at 4:13PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 413 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorms near Irwin, or near Swan Valley, moving northeast at
45 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Driggs, Swan Valley, Felt, northern Palisades Reservoir, Victor,
Tetonia, Irwin, Tetonia Research Station, Green Canyon Hot Springs
and Pine Creek Pass.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
