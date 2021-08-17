Special Weather Statement issued August 17 at 7:05PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Showers and thunderstorms will produce wind gusts from 35
to 50 mph as they move through these areas. Brief heavy rain
will occur.
* WHERE…Southwest Wyoming.
* WHEN…Through 10 PM.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong wind gusts may occur well ahead of
any rain or thunder, as well as during the thunderstorm. Move
indoors when storms approach, and secure loose objects that may
become flying debris.
