Special Weather Statement issued August 17 at 7:05PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Showers and thunderstorms will produce wind gusts from 35

to 50 mph as they move through these areas. Brief heavy rain

will occur.

* WHERE…Southwest Wyoming.

* WHEN…Through 10 PM.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong wind gusts may occur well ahead of

any rain or thunder, as well as during the thunderstorm. Move

indoors when storms approach, and secure loose objects that may

become flying debris.