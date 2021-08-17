Special Weather Statement issued August 17 at 9:31PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Showers and thunderstorms will produce wind gusts from 35
to 50 mph as they move through the area. Brief heavy rain will
occur.
* WHERE…Northwest Wyoming.
* WHEN…Now through 100 AM Wednesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong wind gusts may occur well ahead of
any rain or thunder, as well as during the thunderstorm. Move
indoors when storms approach, and secure loose objects that may
become flying debris.
Comments