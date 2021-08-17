Special Weather Statement issued August 17 at 9:47PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
At 945 PM MDT, emergency management reported a strong thunderstorm
over Jackson with penny size hail, moving northeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Emergency management.
IMPACT…Brief heavy rain and small hail will occur with this
storm.
This strong thunderstorm will be near…
Moose around 955 PM MDT.
Kelly around 1000 PM MDT.
Other locations in the path of this storm include Moran Junction and
Buffalo Valley Ranch.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
