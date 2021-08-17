Special Weather Statement issued August 17 at 9:48PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Showers and isolated thunderstorms will produce wind

gusts from 35 to 50 mph as they move through these areas. Brief

heavy rain will occur.

* WHERE…South and Southwest Wyoming.

* WHEN…Through Midnight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong wind gusts may occur well ahead of

any rain or thunder, as well as during the thunderstorm. Move

indoors when storms approach, and secure loose objects that may

become flying debris.