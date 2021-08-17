Special Weather Statement issued August 17 at 9:48PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Showers and isolated thunderstorms will produce wind
gusts from 35 to 50 mph as they move through these areas. Brief
heavy rain will occur.
* WHERE…South and Southwest Wyoming.
* WHEN…Through Midnight.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong wind gusts may occur well ahead of
any rain or thunder, as well as during the thunderstorm. Move
indoors when storms approach, and secure loose objects that may
become flying debris.
