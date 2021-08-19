Special Weather Statement issued August 19 at 1:25PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
Moderate to heavy rainfall has fallen from around Idaho Falls south
to the Utah line with most areas receiving 0.50 to 1.00 inch of rain
in the last 6 hours. Another 0.25 to 0.75 inches is likely
especially along the east benches of the Snake Plain through this
afternoon.
Ponding of water is likely in low lying areas, especially those
areas that are paved. Please do not drive through water. Make sure
all drains are clear.
Locations impacted include…
Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, American Falls Reservoir,
Neeley, Goshen, Chubbuck, Shelley, Aberdeen, Inkom, Firth, Rockland,
Rose, Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, Pingree, Pocatello Airport, Fort
Hall Putnam Lodge, Cold Water Rest Area, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge and
Fort Hall Eagle Lodge.
