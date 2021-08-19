Special Weather Statement issued August 19 at 1:25PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

Moderate to heavy rainfall has fallen from around Idaho Falls south

to the Utah line with most areas receiving 0.50 to 1.00 inch of rain

in the last 6 hours. Another 0.25 to 0.75 inches is likely

especially along the east benches of the Snake Plain through this

afternoon.

Ponding of water is likely in low lying areas, especially those

areas that are paved. Please do not drive through water. Make sure

all drains are clear.

Locations impacted include…

Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, American Falls Reservoir,

Neeley, Goshen, Chubbuck, Shelley, Aberdeen, Inkom, Firth, Rockland,

Rose, Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, Pingree, Pocatello Airport, Fort

Hall Putnam Lodge, Cold Water Rest Area, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge and

Fort Hall Eagle Lodge.