Red Flag Warning issued August 20 at 8:25AM MDT until August 22 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Boise ID
The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 9 PM this evening to midnight
MDT Saturday night. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in
effect.
* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered thunderstorms are expected.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gust to 40 mph are possible.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will occur shortly.
Comments