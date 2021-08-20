Red Flag Warning issued August 20 at 8:25AM MDT until August 22 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Boise ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from 9 PM this evening to midnight

MDT Saturday night. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in

effect.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered thunderstorms are expected.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gust to 40 mph are possible.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will occur shortly.