Red Flag Warning issued August 20 at 9:50AM MDT until August 22 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from noon

Saturday to midnight MDT Saturday night.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth Range/Northern

Sawtooth NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River

Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and Fire

Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern

Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River.

* IMPACTS…Scattered thunderstorms with gusty outflow winds may

produce new starts or help spread existing fires. Most storms

WILL NOT produce wetting rains.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusts over 35 mph.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.