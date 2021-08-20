Red Flag Warning issued August 20 at 9:50AM MDT until August 22 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from noon
Saturday to midnight MDT Saturday night.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth Range/Northern
Sawtooth NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River
Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and Fire
Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern
Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River.
* IMPACTS…Scattered thunderstorms with gusty outflow winds may
produce new starts or help spread existing fires. Most storms
WILL NOT produce wetting rains.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusts over 35 mph.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.
