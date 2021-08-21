Red Flag Warning issued August 21 at 1:43AM MDT until August 21 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth Range/Northern
Sawtooth NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River
Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and Fire
Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern
Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River.
* IMPACTS…Scattered thunderstorms with gusty outflow winds may
produce new fire starts or help spread existing fires. Most
storms WILL NOT produce wetting rains.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusts up to 40 mph possible.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are expected based on these criteria for Southeastern Idaho:
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.